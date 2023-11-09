ASAP Rocky Allegedly Told ASAP Relli ‘I’ll Kill You’ Before Shooting Him In The Hand, According To Relli’s Court Testimony

ASAP Rocky went to court yesterday for a preliminary hearing in the shooting case against him. There, ASAP Relli, the former ASAP Mob member who accused Rocky of shooting him in the hand in 2021, testified that Rocky told him, “I’ll kill you right now,” before opening fire four times.

Rocky had already pled not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm after being arrested in April 2022 at LAX while returning from Barbados on a trip with his girlfriend (rumored wife) Rihanna.

Police also raided Rocky’s home in Los Angeles, reportedly finding a gun, but not the one used in the alleged shooting. Police also said they secured footage of the shooting, providing enough evidence to officially charge the rapper for assault.

Relli later sued Rocky and his lawyer Joe Tacopina for defamation, arguing that statements Tacopina made about Relli “trying to get money from Rocky” constituted slander.

According to TMZ, Tacopina cross-examined Relli, trying to expose inconsistencies in his story and questioning why he delayed going to law enforcement. Relli insisted that he only waited to report the alleged attack for fear of retaliation. He also denied that the report was a money play, while detailing how exactly the ASAP Mob members fell out.