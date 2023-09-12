“Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)” rapper ASAP Rocky is currently laying low with his partner, music superstar Rihanna, while they celebrate the birth of their second child. Unfortunately, that at-home bonding time may be cut short as Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) could be heading to a courtroom to clear his name.

According to Rolling Stone, both Mayers and his attorney, Joe Tacopina, have reportedly been named in a defamation lawsuit. In court documents obtained by the publisher, several public remarks made by or on behalf of the pair regarding his ongoing felony assault case (which dates back to November 2021) are allegedly damaging.

The alleged victim and former ASAP Mob member Terell Ephron (aka ASAP Relli) and his legal representative, Camille Vasquez, have filed a suit against the parties, accusing them of slander and making false statements to the press. One of the remarks came via a statement shared with Rolling Stone, where Tacopina alleged that Ephron’s civil lawsuit for the reported shooting was him “trying to get money from Rocky” and referring to the incident as a “false scenario.”

Vasquez emphasized those statements:“damage [Ephron’s] reputation and his personal brand; goodwill in the community as a member of A$AP Mob,” which could result in loss of future wages. The documents list that Ephron is seeking punitive or exemplary damages in addition to his incurred legal fees.

Mayers’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 8.