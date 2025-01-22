Today (January 21), ASAP Rocky made his long anticipated appearance in the Superior Court of Los Angeles.

With prosecutors hoping to cut the felony firearm assault trial short, they supposedly offered the “Riot” rapper a plea deal. However, according to Rolling Stone, ASAP Rocky rejected the plea deal and wishes to move forward with his plan to disprove he harmed former friend, ASAP Relli (real name Terell Ephron) with semiautomatic pistol back in November 2021.

The outlet claims Rocky’s plea deal consisted of three years of probation, a seven-year suspended prison sentence, and 180 days served in county jail, if plead guilty to one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Instead, Rocky wants to present his defense.

In a statement to RS, ASAP Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina outlined their forthcoming argument. Tacopina teased that two witnesses will help to exonerate Rocky in addition to the footage of Rocky supposedly holding a firearm. According to Tacopina, the semiautomatic in question is a “starter gun” or prop item not an actual semiautomatic.

“[ASAP Rocky is] eager to tell his story and would love the opportunity to do so,” he said. “He’s very articulate and intelligent, he’s a good human being and that will come out if he testifies. But that’s decision isn’t going to be made yet. And it depends on how the case goes.”

Also connected to this matter, ASAP Rocky and Tacopina have allegedly being sued by the supposed victim (Ephron) for defamation.