Today, ASAP Rocky‘s new film, Highest 2 Lowest, hits theaters. Along with the film’s depressingly limited theatrical debut comes two new ASAP Rocky songs, which appear on the film’s soundtrack.

One, “Both Eyes Closed,” is a moody, muddy ode to the introspection inspired by certain substances, featuring two Rocky trademarks: Psych-rock guitar strumming and a chopped-and-screwed backing vocal.

Meanwhile, “Trunks” is another Rocky signature: a frenetic street anthem with cavernous ad-libs and a hypnotic, chant-like hook. This one finds him in full-on boast mode, bragging about his indie hustle and showing off its results.

Highest 2 Lowest is a Spike Lee joint, reimagining Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime classic High And Low. It transplants the story of a kidnapping investigation from post-war Japan to contemporary New York City, casting Denzel Washington as a record mogul faced with his own version of the dilemma posed by the original: With his entire fortune on the line, does he trade it all away for the life of someone else’s son?

The two new songs will likely be welcome among Rocky fans, who have been waiting for a new album from the Harlemite since 2018’s Testing. That album, Don’t Be Dumb, has been delayed or re-recorded multiple times over the past year or so, but he says it’s finally done, so maybe the wait is nearly over.

You can listen to “Both Eyes Closed” and “Trunks” above.

The Highest 2 Lowest soundtrack is out now. You can find more info here.