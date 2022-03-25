For the bulk of 2022, DJ and fashion designer Nigo has promoted his sophomore album I Know Nigo! It’s Nigo’s first album in over twenty years, but despite the absence, he’s recruited some of today’s biggest names to help him put it together. I Know Nigo! was led by four singles: “Ayra” with ASAP Rocky, “Want It Bad” with Kid Cudi, “Hear Me Clearly” with Pusha T, and “Heavy” with Lil Uzi Vert. Now that the album is here, listeners can enjoy seven additional songs other recognizable names in the industry.

One of those is “Lost And Found Freestyle 2019” with ASAP Rocky and Tyler The Creator. The track is an extremely boastful effort as Rocky and Tyler use two different beats to boast about the way with women, cars, jewelry, fashion, and much more. In addition to “Lost And Found Freestyle 2019” being Rocky’s second appearance on the album, it also makes for Tyler’s second guest verse on I Know Nigo! as he also appears on “Come On, Let’s Go” which he released a self-directed video for.

Elsewhere on I Know Nigo!, listeners will catch appearances from Gunna, Pharrell, Clipse, Teriyaki Boyz, ASAP Ferg, and Pop Smoke.

You can listen to “Lost And Found 2019 Freestyle” in the video above.

I Know Nigo! is out now via Republic Records. You can stream it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.