Kid Cudi And Nigo ‘Want It Bad’ On Their Hazy And Upbeat Collaboration

Next month, designer and producer Nigo will release his first album in nearly two decades with I Know Nigo. The project was announced at the end of last year and it is being handled by Steven Victor, who manages Pusha T and Pop Smoke. So far, fans have heard one single from I Know Nigo, “Ayra” with ASAP Rocky. Now, they can enjoy a second release as Nigo teams up with Kid Cudi for “Want It Bad.” The track is a hazy release that seems Cudi glide on production that becomes more and more energetic and chaotic as he progresses through the song.

The new song concludes quite the up-and-down week for Kid Cudi. It began when Kanye West declared that Cudi would not appear on Donda 2 because of Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, who is currently dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Afterward, Cudi launched his new live music app Encore after securing $9 million in funding. “My number one priority has always been inspiring others and providing them the space to tell their own stories in an authentic and meaningful way,” Cudi said about the move in a statement.

Afterward, Cudi shared a concerning message on Instagram, which sought support from his fans from all over. “God… please watch over me and keep my mind sane,” he wrote. “I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, I’m with you and I love you.” Many of his supporters sent him love, including Kanye, who reshared his message on Instagram and wrote, “Love you family.”

You can listen to “Want It Bad” in the video above.