For much of 2022, DJ and fashion designer Nigo has been gearing up to release I Know Nigo, his first album in more than 20 years. Nigo is best known as the founder of the clothing line A Bathing Ape, more commonly referred to as BAPE. He’s also a member of the Japanese hip hop group Teriyaki Boyz where he served as their in-house DJ since their 2005 debut. Nigo’s last solo album arrived in 1999 with Ape Sounds, and now, almost 23 years later, he’s just a few days away from dropping his second album.

I Know Nigo has been promoted with four strong singles from some of the industry’s biggest names. They include “Ayra” with ASAP Rocky, “Want It Bad” with Kid Cudi, “Hear Me Clearly” with Pusha T, and “Heavy” with Lil Uzi Vert. Now, just a few days until the March 25 release date for I Know Nigo, Nigo arrives with the project’s official tracklist. Through its 11 tracks, Nigo recruits Tyler The Creator, Pop Smoke, Clipse, Pharrell, Gunna, Teriyaki Boyz, ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky, Pusha T, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kid Cudi for I Know Nigo.

You can view the tracklist for I Know Nigo below.

1. “Lost And Found Freestyle 2019” w/ ASAP Rocky & Tyler The Creator

2. “Arya” w/ ASAP Rocky

3. “Punch Bowl” w/ Clipse

4. “Functional Addict” w/ Pharrell & Gunna

5. “Want It Bad” w/ Kid Cudi

6. “More Tonight” w/ Teriyaki Boyz

7. “Paper Plates” w/ Pharrell & ASAP Ferg

8. “Hear Me Clearly” w/ Pusha T

9. “Remember” w/ Pop Smoke

10. “Heavy” w/ Lil Uzi Vert

11. “Come On, Let’s Go” w/ Tyler The Creator

I Know Nigo is out 3/25 via Republic.

