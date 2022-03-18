Next week, DJ and fashion designer Nigo will release his first album in nearly two decades with I Know Nigo. The album is one that’s a bit of an anticipated effort thanks to its list of guest features, many of which have been revealed through the project’s singles. So far, we’ve received three records from the album: “Ayra” with ASAP Rocky, “Want It Bad” with Kid Cudi, and “Hear Me Clearly” with Pusha T. With just a week left until I Know Nigo arrives, Nigo delivers one last single for fans to enjoy.

For his latest release, Nigo calls on Lil Uzi Vert for their new single, “Heavy.” The track is an ode to the luxury bulky items that they own, whether it be cars, jewelry, or bag. Lil Uzi Vert glides with ease over the song’s drill production. In addition to the features from Rocky, Cudi, Pusha T, and Uzi, I Know Nigo is also set to carry additional appearances from Tyler The Creator, the Teriyaki Boyz, and more. The project will also be handled by Steven Victor who is Pusha T and the late Pop Smoke’s manager.

You can listen to “Heavy” in the video above.

I Know Nigo is out 3/25 via Republic.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.