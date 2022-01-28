ASAP Rocky Joins Nigo To Flex His Riches On The Braggadocios ‘Arya’

At the end of last year, fashion designer and producer Nigo revealed that his first album in nearly two decades was on the way. The upcoming project, titled I Know Nigo, is set to drop at some point this year and it’ll feature Tyler The Creator, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Lil Uzi Vert, the Teriyaki Boyz, and more. I Know Nigo is handled by Steven Victor who is Pusha T and the late Pop Smoke’s manager. The album also includes an appearance from ASAP Rocky who appear on “Arya,” the newest single from I Know Nigo.

The track is a laid-back braggadocios release that sees Rocky flexing his riches and how it places him above the completion. It’s a satisfying offering from Harlem rapper who hasn’t delivered an album, and much music at that, since his 2018 project Testing. The new song gives big promise for what the rapper has to offer as many wait for his fourth album, which is tentatively titled All Smiles.

He previously revealed that the project will come with contributions from The Smiths’ lead vocalist Morrissey. “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do,” Rocky said about the singer during a GQ interview last year. He added that the two spent some time remotely working on the album, which Rocky described as a “ghetto love tale” and “way more mature” than his previous projects.

You can listen to “Arya” in the video above.