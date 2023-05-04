Nelly’s Hot In Herre Festival isn’t until next month, but there’s (allegedly) plenty of heat between him and his former-girlfriend-who-might-be-his-current-girlfriend, Ashanti.

Nelly and Ashanti have been stoking reconciliation rumors since December when they performed their 2008 collaborative track “Body On Me” during a holiday festival in Atlanta. Last month, they performed it again in Las Vegas before attending the Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia fight together.

And on Wednesday, May 3, Entertainment Tonight reported that their vibe isn’t performative at all.

“Nelly and Ashanti are back together, and both of them are very happy,” an unnamed source told ET.

The outlet cited a separate unnamed source as relaying, “Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together.”

Bow Wow will be pleased to hear this, as he advocated for Nelly to “stop playing and marry this woman” when footage of Ashanti and Nelly arriving to the Vegas fight together began circulating online in late April.

In December, Ashanti visited Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked to address online commentary that she and Nelly were rekindling their early-2000s romance.