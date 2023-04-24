Ashanti Nelly throwback
Nelly And Ashanti’s Las Vegas Show Had Some Fans Saying They’re Back Together Like It’s 2006

Ashanti and Nelly are having fun revisiting the past, or at least giving the illusion that they’re living in the past, even if it’s driving fans bananas.

In December, the “it” early-2000s couple delivered a very cozy performance of their 2008 track “Body On Me” at Power 98.3 & 96.1’s Under The Mistletoe in Glendale, Arizona.

Ashanti addressed the rumors it caused while visiting Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in the following weeks. She didn’t totally confirm nor deny that she’s back together with Nelly.

“It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that,” she said. “What I will say is we’re in a better place. […] We’re cool now. We had some conversations. So, it’s cool.”

They were back at it again this weekend — this time, performing “Body On Me” in Las Vegas:

And then they arrived together to the Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia fight on Saturday night, April 22, at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and were spotted holding hands:

Bow Wow allegedly commented on The Shade Room’s post, “Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye to eye either really but lil bro to big bro STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO! You like 50 [crying-laughing emoji] sit yo old ass down [five crying-laughing emojis] this your queen.”

Bow Wow is not the only one clamoring for Ashanti and Nelly to just make it official (again) already. See some of the reactions below.

