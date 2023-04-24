Ashanti and Nelly are having fun revisiting the past, or at least giving the illusion that they’re living in the past, even if it’s driving fans bananas.

In December, the “it” early-2000s couple delivered a very cozy performance of their 2008 track “Body On Me” at Power 98.3 & 96.1’s Under The Mistletoe in Glendale, Arizona.

Nelly and Ashanti putting that old chemistry to use performing their track “Body On Me” last night (Via: @mhorta33/IG) pic.twitter.com/OoUXpaO0P4 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 5, 2022

Ashanti addressed the rumors it caused while visiting Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in the following weeks. She didn’t totally confirm nor deny that she’s back together with Nelly.

“It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that,” she said. “What I will say is we’re in a better place. […] We’re cool now. We had some conversations. So, it’s cool.”

They were back at it again this weekend — this time, performing “Body On Me” in Las Vegas:

Nelly and Ashanti performing “Body on me” in Vegas this weekend 🎥 by @justin_credible/IG https://t.co/PCWFLatNeX pic.twitter.com/M1d5RFArgl — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 24, 2023

And then they arrived together to the Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia fight on Saturday night, April 22, at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and were spotted holding hands:

Nelly & Ashanti at Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia fight pic.twitter.com/OXxaEDUIMO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 23, 2023

Ashanti and Nelly spotted holding hands over the weekend 👀❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/5aVeUBZ4Fi — HOT 97 (@HOT97) April 24, 2023

Ashanti & Nelly spotted holding hands after the Gervonta Davis fight 👀✨💕🎉 pic.twitter.com/R2USlITsxU — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) April 23, 2023

🚨 🗣️#RumorReport: Over the weekend, #Ashanti and #Nelly had the internet in a frenzy! The two have been spotted at the #Tank v #Ryan fight and rumors have circulated of a rekindled romance 🥰! Well, #BowWow entered the chat and had something to say👀 👂 🆙 pic.twitter.com/ik3MoIOXW1 — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) April 24, 2023

Bow Wow allegedly commented on The Shade Room’s post, “Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye to eye either really but lil bro to big bro STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO! You like 50 [crying-laughing emoji] sit yo old ass down [five crying-laughing emojis] this your queen.”

Bow Wow is not the only one clamoring for Ashanti and Nelly to just make it official (again) already. See some of the reactions below.

Nelly & Ashanti. Ben & JLo. 20 year love. “The Notebook” is a blip compared to these four. pic.twitter.com/qvfeiJQEJ0 — Mattison (@Mattison) April 23, 2023

Nelly and Ashanti have soulmate links his Neptune conjoins her moon, his Neptune squares her Venus, her Venus squares, his nodes (past life tie) and her moon conjoins his north node — Danielle ✨🌑🌞 (@starsmoonandsun) April 23, 2023

WATCH: Nelly and Ashanti seen holding hands fueling dating rumors 👫🤔https://t.co/VvBXMQSUxy — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 24, 2023

Nelly and Ashanti getting back together might save humanity. — lil diablito 🇩🇴🇵🇦 bday 4/23 (@JessLiLucifer) April 24, 2023

I STAN! I loved and love Nelly and Ashanti together. This time y’all better stay together cuz ion got time for y’all to break my heart again 😩 https://t.co/r73cvrbQlz — Been Over It ✌🏽❤️ (@naturallyddub) April 24, 2023

Not invested in celebrity relationships fr but Ashanti and Nelly make me happy… Reminds me of a simpler time https://t.co/UVKdZ9Ob2i — Xavier Shakur (@XTheJokeDealer) April 24, 2023

I’m here for Nelly & Ashanti getting back together 😍 — Dukencia 🇭🇹♏️🌻 (@_kencia) April 24, 2023

I really hope it works out for Nelly and Ashanti this time. You guys know I love me a roundabout love. — Imoteda (@imoteda) April 23, 2023

Ashanti and Nelly were holding hands at the fight last night. T'awww. He better treat her right this time or I hope he has diarrhea for the rest of his life. #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/SJO3TNhQrq — MzFightDiva40 (@MzFightDiva40) April 23, 2023

I have always loved y’all together. @ashanti & @Nelly_Mo I could always see the love y’all had for each other! Rooting for y’all❤️❤️. https://t.co/IEYtvchXhw — Christy Love (A&R🧡🖤) (@Coretta1526214) April 24, 2023

Ashanti and Nelly shouldn't fool you into getting back with your ex. — JH (@joannmukwano) April 24, 2023

I’m so interested as to who is paying Ashanti And Nelly for Body On Me performances https://t.co/I4sg54IZCF — VICKIE LYNN HOGAN 🎀💅🏾🎀 (@Dontbloowmyhigh) April 24, 2023

Nelly and Ashanti please stop playing….. pic.twitter.com/CvkAloCBpB — I'M FROM BROOKLYN…THAT'S IT! (@DEBOMARKS) April 24, 2023

Since Ashanti and Nelly is trending pic.twitter.com/xzyvc9nn7s — DeMarko (@freakymarko) April 23, 2023