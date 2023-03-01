It seems like every star in music has their own music festival these days. J. Cole’s got Dreamville, Tyler The Creator’s got Flog Gnaw, and Usher has taken over the Lovers And Friends Fest. Well, another contender has thrown their name in the ring, and like Usher, he’s a millennial favorite who’s named his event after one of his biggest hits and stocked its lineup with a bunch of his contemporaries.

Nelly‘s Hot In Herre festival is aimed for June 24 at Toronto’s Downsview Park with a lineup consisting of millennial favorites like Akon, Chingy, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Rick Ross, and T.I. Not bad for a one-day festival that isn’t in any of the booked artists’ usual stomping grounds. You’d think it’d be in St. Louis, right?

In the press release, Nelly sort of explains the location. “Toronto is one of my favorite cities to perform in, and the fact that I get to come back and bring all the people that came up with me in the industry means everything,” he says. “We have a lot of surprises in store for you, Toronto, and the Hot in Herre team can’t wait for this summer.”

General admission tickets are already online starting at $170. You can find more information on the official website.