As we ease back into festival season, the tension continues when it comes to the unresolved tragedy of Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, where ten people died. There have been many lawsuits, petitions to get him removed from Coachella, and conflicting attempts of damage control. The rapper was just recently announced as a headliner for Brazilian festival Primavera Sound, his first since the tragedy.

In the midst of all this, filmmaker Charlie Minn has been working on a documentary that’s (maybe insensitively) called Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy. In a recent interview with Page Six, Minn said, “Travis Scott to me is a punk. In my opinion, he is a criminal. Ten people died. How do we get around that?”

“The reason he deserves criticism and jail time, he knew there was a problem,” he further explained. “He acknowledged an ambulance in the crowd. He noticed people passed out and stopped the show on three occasions. I’m not saying he knew people were dead, but he knew there was a problem. An ambulance is not an ice cream truck.”

The documentary is playing in select theaters in Texas starting today for just one week. It’s also available to stream online.