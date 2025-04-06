AXE Ceremonia Festival 2025 has officially been suspended. Today (April 6) Mexico City’s rising annual event was slated to feature performances by Tyler The Creator, Massive Attack, Lil Yachty, and more.

However, over on the festival’s Instagram page it confirmed Mexican newspaper El Universal‘s tragic reports. According to the outlet, yesterday (April 5) a crane transporting a decorative metal object collapsed killing two people (photographers 26-year-old Miguel Angel Rojas, and 28-year-old Berenice Giles).

AXE Ceremonia Festival 2025 organizers have released a statement following the fatal incident. “With deep sadness, we confirm the passing of the two people who were injured during today’s incident,” wrote an AXE Ceremonia on Instagram. “We are deeply heartbroken by this loss. We are reaching out to their families to support them during this incredibly difficult time and to provide them with all our care and solidarity. The safety of our community has always been our priority, and we continue, as from the very beginning, to maintain close collaboration and complete transparency with the authorities. We will continue to share official updates about the event through our social media channels.”

The Miguel Hidalgo Mayor’s Office have addressed the deadly matter over on X (formerly Twitter). “The teams from the Miguel Hidalgo Government and Legal Affairs, along with the borough’s Civil Protection department and the Administrative Verification Institute of Mexico City, completed the inspection and placed suspension seals at the entrances to AXE Ceremonia in Bicentennial Park,” read the statement.

In a separate message (viewable here), the office announced it has launched a formal investigation into the matter.