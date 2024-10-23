As 2024 inches to a close, it’s time to start thinking about 2025. In particular, next year’s music festivals. One to put on your radar is Axe Ceremonia Festival. The two-day festival will take place on April 5 and 6 at Parque Bicentenario in Mexico City, Mexico, with headliners Tyler The Creator, Natanael Cano, Charli XCX, Massive Attack, Parcels, Tomorrow X Together, Gesaffelstein, and FKA Twigs.

Other artists include A.G. Cook, Lil Yachty, The Marias, The Dare, Brutalismus 3000, Nathy Peluso, and Kelly Lee Owens.

Pre-sale tickets for Axe Ceremonia Festival will be available on Ticketmaster for Citibanamex cardholders on Wednesday, October 23, with the general sale beginning a day later on Thursday, October 24. You can find more info here.

Check out the full lineup (listed in order on the poster) below.