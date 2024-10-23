As 2024 inches to a close, it’s time to start thinking about 2025. In particular, next year’s music festivals. One to put on your radar is Axe Ceremonia Festival. The two-day festival will take place on April 5 and 6 at Parque Bicentenario in Mexico City, Mexico, with headliners Tyler The Creator, Natanael Cano, Charli XCX, Massive Attack, Parcels, Tomorrow X Together, Gesaffelstein, and FKA Twigs.
Other artists include A.G. Cook, Lil Yachty, The Marias, The Dare, Brutalismus 3000, Nathy Peluso, and Kelly Lee Owens.
Pre-sale tickets for Axe Ceremonia Festival will be available on Ticketmaster for Citibanamex cardholders on Wednesday, October 23, with the general sale beginning a day later on Thursday, October 24. You can find more info here.
Check out the full lineup (listed in order on the poster) below.
Axe Ceremonia Festival 2025 Lineup
Tyler The Creator
Natanael Cano
Charli XCX
Massive Attack
Parcels
Tomorrow X Together
Gesaffelstein
FKA Twigs
AG Cook
Barry Can’t Swim
Brutalismus 3000
Hanumankind
Lil Yachty
The Marias
Meme Del Rel
Nathy Peluso
NSQK
Richie Hawtin DEX EFX XOX
Aron
Artemas
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
The Dare
Fcukers
DJ Gigola
Horsegirl
Juan Cirerol
Kelly Lee Owens
Legallyrxx
Magdalena Bay
Ralphie Choo
Simpson Ahuevo
Yeyo
AgusFortnite2008 & Stiffy
Bobby Beethoven
Day2k
Derretida
Foreplay
Hetera Friné
Iza TKM
Jose Eduardo Barajas
Luisa Almaguer
Magnolia Coronado
Nash
Orly Anan
Pablopablo
Pepx Romero
Piolinda Marcela
Telescreens
Valgur