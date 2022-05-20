The internet has been mad at Cara Delevingne, whose weird behavior at the Billboard Music Awards made headlines. This ranged from laying on the floor to take a picture of Doja Cat, DJ Khaled, and Fat Joe that ended up being a pretty low-quality photo, to playing with Megan Thee Stallion’s dress on the red carpet. Though Delevingne is practically known for her weird, eccentric presence, she was accused of fetishizing Black women.

In a surprising turn of events, Azealia Banks, after having a fan reach out and ask about the situation, came to Delevingne’s defense on Twitter.

She wrote, “Cara doesn’t have an obsession with with black women. It’s that upper crust English society full of fake white and jealous white hoes who were never as charismatic as she is that made fake friendships, tried sabotaging her every which way she moved and the intense jealousy. Of her older and extremely plain looking sister poppy that always made Cara feel sad and lonely. Poppy would always say mad back handed slick sh*t and tell Cara’s business to people in the industry and I always remember Cara literally traveling the world completely alone 4 years.”

She continued: “Lots of English society/media took advantage of that and there were plenty of times I would just hide Cara in my apartment for days at a time to make sure she got some deep sleep and some actual food and wasn’t just thrown out amongst the wolves like that. Everyone always wanted to use Cara for what they could get from her, and luckily for her – none of them got anything substantial. deep down I could tell she was (like me) so used to being told ur a bad person that she began to believe those things about her self and go out of her. Way to please people who saw her as an easy route to some fashion/British society clout… all of which they fumbled in the grand scheme of things. Cara and I just did normal stuff like dress up like mermaids, smoke spliffs and take naps. That’s my girl thru and thru.”

Way to please people who saw her as an easy route to some fashion/British society clout… all of which they fumbled in the grand scheme of things. Cara and I just did normal stuff like dress up like mermaids, smoke spliffs and take naps. That’s my girl thru and thru — Azealia Banks (@Azealiaishere) May 20, 2022

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.