In 2012, Hot Boys rapper B.G. was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for gun possession and witness tampering. In the last few days, there have been reports that the hip-hop artist has been released. It was confirmed by HipHopDX and now videos are circulating of him out and about.

One viral clip is an Instagram Live from Birdman, who falsely claimed last year that B.G. would be out “in a few weeks” in an old Instagram Live. However, now there’s visual evidence.

B.G. has been released from prison!! pic.twitter.com/TBhi7cSDfh — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) September 5, 2023

Last month, however, Boosie Badazz shared that B.G. would be getting out soon. “I’m talking to him every day now,” Boosie said, according to HipHopDX. “I got the email now. I got the email set up on my phone so I can email him. “[He doesn’t have] an actual release date, but he should be home in like three, four months. They already went to the [halfway] house and checked the house where he’s coming to.”

He continued, “He got a few b*tches he want. He got a few celebrity crushes he want me to slide in their DM and tell ’em. I’m like, ‘Bruh, you gon’ have me in all kinda shi*!’ ‘I want her, tell that bitch she for me.’ Bruh, this n**** here.”