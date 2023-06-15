Since 2021, Boosie Badazz has consistently made headlines for troubling reasons, including harmfully homophobic rhetoric aimed at Lil Nas X on more than one occasion, accusations of inciting a riot, and a reportedly contentious traffic arrest last summer. While relatively benign, he also questioned Jay-Z’s relevancy.

TMZ added to the pile on Wednesday, June 14.

“A spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney’s office tells us Boosie was in court Wednesday for an appearance in his ongoing gun case. The good news — the case was dismissed,” they reported. “The bad news — he still had another pending legal issue. We’re told Boosie was arrested by federal agents outside the courtroom as soon as his gun case hearing wrapped.”

TMZ did not specify what led to Boosie’s arrest or what charges he might be facing, noting, “We don’t currently know the circumstances that led up to the arrest.” However, the outlet did confirm why Boosie was in court in the first place: A traffic stop last month during which “officers discovered two handguns.”

Following TMZ‘s report, the Louisiana-bred rapper took to Twitter.

“I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS, IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER,” he wrote alongside a praying hands emoji.