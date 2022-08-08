If Bad Bunny isn’t the most famous native of Puerto Rico at the moment, he’s at least got a legitimate claim on the title; his album Un Verano Sin Ti has spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year, surpassing the Encanto soundtrack as the most popular album of 2022. He’s got the whole world looking to the island nation and now, along with Adidas and its Confirmed app, he’s giving a select group of fans the chance to visit his home country alongside him before accompanying him to his August 27 concert in New York at Yankee Stadium.

Fans who sign up for the experience via Confirmed will have the opportunity to board a custom private jet, spending the night in Puerto Rico before flying to the Bronx for Bad Bunny’s show. Winners will be announced on August 18, and you can sign up now on Confirmed via Adidas.com.

Bad Bunny’s Yankee Stadium show is part of his World’s Hottest Tour, which kicked off Friday in Orlando, Florida and will continue through December 9 in Mexico City. That tour picks up where his El Último Tour Del Mundo left off earlier this year, demonstrating his rising popularity as he goes from arenas to stadiums to contain the massive crowds clamoring to see his perform his inescapable hits live.