Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti ended the month of July with a unique accomplishment. The final update of the Billboard 200 chart revealed that the album was the first since Adele’s 25 to register 11 or more consecutive weeks of 100,000 or more album sales. Shortly after, Un Verano Sin Ti went on to become the most popular album of 2022 after it passed the soundtrack for Encanto to become the most popular album of the year. Prior to this weekend, it had earned 1.606 million equivalent album units in the US, passing the mark of 1.565 million units that Encanto. That lead will only be extended at Un Verano Sin Ti logged another week at No. 1.

For the Billboard 200 chart dated August 6, 2022, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti sold 98,000 copies in the past week. That number is comprised of mostly streams as it put forth 97,000 streaming equivalent album units thanks to 135.9 million on-demand official streams of the album’s tracks. This past week marks the first time since the album’s release that it did not sell 100,000 or more copies, bringing its consecutive streak to an end at 11.

However, in maintaining its No. 1 position, Un Verano Sin Ti logged its 12th straight week within the top two positions on the Billboard 200. The last album to achieve this was Drake’s Views in 2016 which put forth 17 straight weeks within the top two positions on the Billboard 200. With Beyonce’s Renaissane expected to make its debut at No. 1 next week, it remains to be seen if Bad Bunny can hold on to No. 2 in order to keep the streak alive.