We last heard from Bad Bunny on his 2023 album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. Well, here’s some good, unexpected news: Benito has a new album coming out very soon, as today (December 26), he announced Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which is set for release on January 5. He also shared a new song, “Pitorro De Coco,” as well.

The Apple Music page for the album indicates the project will have 17 tracks, including the previously released “El Clúb.”

In an interview from February, Bunny revealed he was in Puerto Rico, writing music. He said, “I walk around with my phone and any time an idea or melody comes to me, I write it up in the Notes app and record a voice note.” He was also asked about the future of Puerto Rico, and he said, “Man, I love that you’re asking me about this because yesterday I was writing a song about this. I don’t know when this interview will be out so I can’t share much about it, but if we were talking in private, I’d tell you so much because I woke up at 4 a.m. in a dreamlike state and wrote a beautiful song about this.”

Listen to “Pitorro De Coco” above.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos is out 01/05/2025 via Rimas Entertainment. Find more information here.