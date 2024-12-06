Bad Bunny has a bad case of FOMO (and even worse dreams) after missing out on a night at “El Clúb” in his trippy new video of the same name. The Puerto Rican star’s new single blends his signature reggaeton roots with uptempo house EDM for the perfect soundtrack to a night out on a packed dance floor.

In the video, which opens with a fake out club sequence, Benito is seen siting up in bed, actually taking in the hedonistic scenes on his cell phone screen. In a subtle bit of foreshadowing of the psychedelic visuals ahead, he’s actually doubled in this scene, with his “clone” jumping on the bed trying to relieve his cabin fever. After putting his phone down and cutting off the lights, however, the effects of his late-night viewing hit him hard in a series of frenetic visuals that include Bad Bunny making out with himself, transforming into a woman, and waking up in a burning room. The video ends with a somber homage to his native soil, perhaps inspired by the comments of a certain comedian at the rally for our future dictator like his previous single, “Una Velita.”. Coming from his background, he likely recognizes just how bad things can get — and how important it is to dance those cares away.

Watch Bad Bunny’s “El Clúb” video above.