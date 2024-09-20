Music

Bad Bunny Shares His Chilling New Song ‘Una Velita,’ A Political Resistance Anthem For Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny is a global music superstar, but the “Baticano” rapper’s home and heart will forever belong to Puerto Rico. Over the years, he has showcased his silly side with meme-worthy photos and viral videos. However, when it comes to his native country, it’s not a laughing matter.

On his latest song, “Una Velita,” Bad Bunny is using his award-winning voice and international platform to draw attention to the plight of his people. Bad Bunny’s discography is filled with danceable bops, but now he adds a political resistance track to round things out.

With all eyes on Puerto Rico’s gubernatorial election, as well as the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, Bad Bunny offers a public prayer for the island. “And of the Holy Spirit, may God protect my song / I don’t want a tarp, I want His mantle / Obviously, the light will go out, God knows it will never rеturn / The bridge they took so long to build, thе river has grown and will break it / A couple of songs saved on my phone for when the signal goes out,” he raps (translated to English).

Bad Bunny then turns his sharp pen toward elected officials, rapping: “The signal has already been given, and they don’t wanna see it, it’s just that the Puerto Ricans have to wake up / Don’t forget the old lady over there who lives alone, we need to help her / Remember that we’re all from here, it’s up to the people to save the people / Don’t send me anything from the government, those bastards will hide it / They’re going out on the streets just for photos, they can all go to Hell / Five thousand were left to die, and that we’ll never forget / The palm tree they want to use to hang the country, one of these days we’ll take it down.”

Listen to “Una Velita” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors