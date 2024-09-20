Bad Bunny is a global music superstar, but the “Baticano” rapper’s home and heart will forever belong to Puerto Rico. Over the years, he has showcased his silly side with meme-worthy photos and viral videos. However, when it comes to his native country, it’s not a laughing matter.

On his latest song, “Una Velita,” Bad Bunny is using his award-winning voice and international platform to draw attention to the plight of his people. Bad Bunny’s discography is filled with danceable bops, but now he adds a political resistance track to round things out.

With all eyes on Puerto Rico’s gubernatorial election, as well as the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, Bad Bunny offers a public prayer for the island. “And of the Holy Spirit, may God protect my song / I don’t want a tarp, I want His mantle / Obviously, the light will go out, God knows it will never rеturn / The bridge they took so long to build, thе river has grown and will break it / A couple of songs saved on my phone for when the signal goes out,” he raps (translated to English).

Bad Bunny then turns his sharp pen toward elected officials, rapping: “The signal has already been given, and they don’t wanna see it, it’s just that the Puerto Ricans have to wake up / Don’t forget the old lady over there who lives alone, we need to help her / Remember that we’re all from here, it’s up to the people to save the people / Don’t send me anything from the government, those bastards will hide it / They’re going out on the streets just for photos, they can all go to Hell / Five thousand were left to die, and that we’ll never forget / The palm tree they want to use to hang the country, one of these days we’ll take it down.”

Listen to “Una Velita” above.