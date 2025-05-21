The live performance demand for Bad Bunny is through the roof. Although the “Perfumito Nuevo” musician graced US fans with two sets on Saturday Night Live, Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour will not make any stops in North America this winter.

Despite his passover of North America, according to Billboard Bad Bunny’s forthcoming global run has already made history. In the outlet’s latest report, Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour has set multiple international ticket sales records.

Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour has earned nine figures from 2.6 million tickets sold. In France, Italy, Poland, Portugal and Sweden, Bad Bunny now holds the record for most ticket sold by a Latin artist. Bad Bunny dethrones the UK record previously held by Karol G.

Bad Bunny’s 12 stadium stops (with 600,000 tickets sold) in Spain is the biggest concert run ever for an artist in the country.

Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour is scheduled to launch on November 21, 2025, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic at Estádio Olímpico. The run will end on July 22, 2026, at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

