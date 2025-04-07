Bad Bunny Charms With A Laid-Back NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Since the release of his most recent album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny has launched an all-out charm offensive on the press. He’s raised his profile in the States with a memorable Hot Ones appearance, a thirst-inducing ad for Calvin Klein, and a standout performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, but with all eyes on the Puerto Rican star, he hasn’t forgotten where the primary focus should be: on his music.

Naturally, that means the next stop on his media takeover tour just had to be NPR Music and the Tiny Desk Concert series. The new album lends itself well to the format, thanks to BB’s embrace of traditional Puerto Rican sounds on Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Of course, his band here incorporates congas and cuatros, upright bass, and good, old-fashioned piano as Bunny flows through laid-back but emotive performances of “PIToRRO DE COCO,” “VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR,” “KLOuFRENS,” and “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.” And in typical Benito fashion, he speaks only his native Spanish throughout the performance until the very end, joking that he “forgot” to speak English for the English platform. It wasn’t a big deal, though; he previously admitted that he doesn’t mind if people miss the references in his music, because it’s for a specific audience. Everything else is just gravy.

You can watch Bad Bunny’s NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert above.