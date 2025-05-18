Yesterday (May 17) Bad Bunny returned to Saturday Night Live. Although the “El Clúb” musician appeared in a sketch, he was there to serve as the evening’s musical guest.

For his performance of “Nuevayol,” Bad Bunny delivered a powerful message about the lengthy contributions of Latin people in the Big Apple. But for Bad Bunny’s second set, he decided to let loose.

Alongside collaborator RaiNao, the pair performed Debí Tirar Más Fotos track “Perfumito Nuevo.” As RaiNao opened the performance, she navigated a graffitied club bathroom with her friends.

“Tonight, I went out again, but I think I want something new / If you see me around, you don’t know me, Cinderella after midnight / I’ve already transformed, let’s get out of here / ‘Cause I like how you smell and even more how you move,” sings RaiNao.

RaiNao’s yearning is immediately answered as Bad Bunny appears in the fogged mirror. Eventually, Bad Bunny makes his way over to the restroom RaiNao occupancies gender separation be damned.

When Usher sang about wanting to make love in the club, Bad Bunny took it as a demand rather than a flirty pickup line. The duo get hot and heavy in a private stall. If Rihanna can fall in love in a hopeless place, (outside of the obvious sanitary reasons) why can’t Bad Bunny and RaiNao hook up in a club bathroom.

Watch Bad Bunny and RaiNao’s performance of “Perfumito Nuevo” on Saturday Night Live.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos is out now via Rimas Entertainment. You can listen to it here.