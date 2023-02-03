Who Is Performing At The 2023 Grammys?

The 2023 Grammys are officially just days away! With the show airing live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night, many fans and even just casual music listeners might be wondering what exactly the event has in store.

Along with handing out awards for the coveted Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year awards (and many more), the Recording Academy has a stacked lineup of performances planned throughout the night.

Currently, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Kim Petras, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, and Steve Lacy are among the first wave of announced musicians hitting the stage.

In addition, earlier today, the Recording Academy revealed that they’ll also be including a tribute segment to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Hosted by LL Cool J and produced by Questlove, the performance will also include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

The 2023 Grammy Awards airs this Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

