Bad Bunny played a free concert last night on the rooftop of a gas station in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The show was seemingly unplanned, as crowds in the videos taken gathered around in the street. He even had the makeshift stage decked out in lights, giving it the energy of a real concert.

The videos of Bunny’s performance have since gone viral online, and fans appear to love the Puerto Rican singer even more. “When you make half a billi on concerts for the year but still take time to do this>>>,” one fan wrote.

“this man is amazing, he REALLY loves his fans,” another pointed out.

Bunny’s show comes weeks after a President of another country wanted him to play a free show. Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the singer to return to Mexico City for a performance following the fake ticket scams that fans faced at his sold-out concert on December 9.

“I would tell him how deeply we were touched to see young people sad because they couldn’t get in, because they had duplicated tickets, because they were victims of fraud,” López Obrador said. He also noted that the country would pay for the costs of lighting, sound, and a zipline in the plaza.

According to NPR, Bunny’s reps didn’t respond to the President’s comments.

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions to Bad Bunny’s impromptu gas station concert in Puerto Rico.

everyday i find more reasons as to why i should be back on my island full-time. — pessimistic princess (@signedrosalie) December 28, 2022

him performing on the roof is sending me — miss sparkling (fan account) (@hijackya) December 28, 2022

He’s so real — Xavi 🎄🇪🇨 (@JofXav078) December 28, 2022