Bad Bunny was a strong contender for best dressed at last night’s 2023 Met Gala. As he stepped onto the red carpet, his backless custom white suit had a creative spin as he was joined by a 26-foot train of florals designed by Simon Porte Jacquemus — who chose Benito as his guest.

Finally a good picture of the backless suits Jacquemus and Bad Bunny wore 👀 pic.twitter.com/3PtFkFkZsR — Kea (@jacquemusx) May 2, 2023

The event’s theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, crossed over into Bad Bunny’s outfit, as flowers were a significant part of Lagerfeld’s designs. The backless choice also pulled inspiration from a Chanel No. 5 ad from 2005 that starred Nicole Kidman.

Bad Bunny and Jacquemus channeling this Chanel Spring 2005 moment also seen in the Chanel no 5 ad #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jzF57alGRx — H 💎 (@chaoswintour) May 2, 2023

“Bad Bunny is my favorite artist, it’s a dream to dress him for my first Met Gala,” Jacquemus told Vogue. “I was so inspired by him, he is the ultimate Jacquemus muse.”

He continued, speaking about the backless nod to the ad, “I was obsessed with it and asked my best friend to record it for me, to watch it in my bedroom over and over. I was just a kid and this dress and long train stayed in my mind forever.”

By the time photos of Bad Bunny’s suit and train surfaced online, social media users were loving that it wasn’t just a simple black suit — which has become a common joke about male attendees doing the bare minimum.

“A man with a train!!!!! OBSESSED,” one user wrote.

A man with a train!!!!! OBSESSED with Bad Bunny in Jacquemus pic.twitter.com/vic0OZ00ep — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) May 2, 2023

View pictures of Bad Bunny’s brilliant Jacquemus backless and floral-themed suit above. Continue scrolling for some additional reactions to it.

Bad Bunny's Jacquemus look is so fucking good??#,@, — linda (@itgirlenergy) May 2, 2023

Bad Bunny with designer Simon Porte Jacquemus earlier tonight for the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7QIwDHm9EF — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) May 2, 2023