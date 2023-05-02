bad bunny met gala 2023
Getty Image
Music

Bad Bunny’s Backless Jacquemus Suit For The Met Gala Had Fans Loving The Creative Floral Train

Bad Bunny was a strong contender for best dressed at last night’s 2023 Met Gala. As he stepped onto the red carpet, his backless custom white suit had a creative spin as he was joined by a 26-foot train of florals designed by Simon Porte Jacquemus — who chose Benito as his guest.

The event’s theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, crossed over into Bad Bunny’s outfit, as flowers were a significant part of Lagerfeld’s designs. The backless choice also pulled inspiration from a Chanel No. 5 ad from 2005 that starred Nicole Kidman.

“Bad Bunny is my favorite artist, it’s a dream to dress him for my first Met Gala,” Jacquemus told Vogue. “I was so inspired by him, he is the ultimate Jacquemus muse.”

He continued, speaking about the backless nod to the ad, “I was obsessed with it and asked my best friend to record it for me, to watch it in my bedroom over and over. I was just a kid and this dress and long train stayed in my mind forever.”

By the time photos of Bad Bunny’s suit and train surfaced online, social media users were loving that it wasn’t just a simple black suit — which has become a common joke about male attendees doing the bare minimum.

“A man with a train!!!!! OBSESSED,” one user wrote.

View pictures of Bad Bunny’s brilliant Jacquemus backless and floral-themed suit above. Continue scrolling for some additional reactions to it.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×