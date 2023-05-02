Yesterday, as part of the biggest night for fashion, Doja Cat appeared at the 2023 Met Gala, paying tribute to the theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, in a unique way.

Fitting to her stage name, Doja dressed as Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, but with a high-quality spin. (Unlike others, who simply chose to just wear a giant cat suit.) Doja’s sparkly dress had a hood with cat ears. She also had some special effects makeup on that turned her into the animal. Because of this, she committed fully to the bit on the red carpet.

In a currently viral interview with Emma Chamberlain, a YouTuber who was talking to the other guests, Doja decided to answer in a way that only she could.

Doja Cat gives Emma Chamberlain the interview of a lifetime at the 2023 #MetGala. 🐱 pic.twitter.com/DRHsrrP9tK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023

“I mean, wait, so who made it?” Chamberlain asks about the dress. Doja replies with a simple answer, “Meow.”

To every question, she makes a similar sound. “Wow, OK. So, something a little different,” Chamberlain responds as Doja nods.

“What was your inspiration for tonight? And be honest with me. Go into detail,” the interview continues. This time, Doja answers with a few different meows, in place of an actual answer. Sadly, as most of us don’t speak cat, we won’t be able to know for sure what she actually was saying. Or thinking.

Check out Doja being a cat above. Below, find some more reactions to the hilarious and unique interview.

she’s so unserious i love her https://t.co/vRlabqEGZC — 🎸 ruby (@rubypoopypants) May 2, 2023

Honestly this is hilarious to me. 💀 talk about committing to a bit. And Emma playing into it too 😭😂 https://t.co/q4SlJKwjRy — sky💗 (@swiftsky06) May 2, 2023

emma just laughing awkwardly at doja cat “meowing” is my new fave thing from the met gala pic.twitter.com/3T6GRTlX6F — ☆ (@frostedchalamet) May 2, 2023

Doja CAT vaping in the background as Emma Chamberlain interviews Jennie Kim is honestly too good #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Omdt3MEwAq — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 1, 2023