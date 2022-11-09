After sweeping nominations during award season and topping the charts for eight weeks, Bunny’s album, Un Verano Sin Ti, continues to earn the international recording artist acclaim.

As if his year couldn’t get any better, reggaeton star Bad Bunny has just been named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. This marks the first time a Latin artist has earned this honor (according to Billboard). With “Moscow Mile” still holding the record for all time by first-day streams worldwide for a Latin song, simultaneous entries by a single Latin artist on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 chart, and having the top three Latin album slots by first-day streams as his highlights for the year, this decision was a no-brainer.

Vice president of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, sang the Puerto Rico native’s praises, stating, “We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022.”

Schusser added, “Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience.”

When asked about his feelings on receiving the honor Bad Bunny humbly replied, “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It’s because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence are always felt.”

To commemorate the occasion, Bad Bunny curated an exclusive playlist, La Fórmula, on the streamer. The playlist features tracks from Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro, to name a few artists. To listen, click here.