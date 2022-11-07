Mora was a special guest at Bad Bunny‘s concerts in Argentina this past weekend. The rising Puerto Rican singer-songwriter also released his new album Paraíso on Friday.

Mora writes hits for other artists and releases his own music. He rose to prominence in both fields when Bad Bunny enlisted him as a co-writer on his 2020 album YHLQMDLG. Mora also featured on Bad Bunny’s song “Una Vez.” Since then, Mora has cowritten for Bad Bunny’s other albums El Último Tour Del Mundo and Un Verano Sin Ti.

Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour visited Argentina on Friday and Saturday night. For both shows, Bad Bunny brought out Mora to perform their collaboration “Una Vez.” The Puerto Rican superstar also gave Mora a chance to perform his own hits like “La Inocente” from his Microdosis album.

Mora followed up his Microdosis album with his new LP Paraíso. From spending the summer in Ibiza, he was inspired to give reggaeton music an electronic update. That refreshing sound is best exemplified in the intro track “Bienvenido Al Paraíso.”

On his dance-ready album, Mora collaborated with Spanish singer Quevedo in the alluring “APA,” Danny Ocean in the dazzling “Eivissa,” and reggaeton pioneer De La Ghetto in the lush “AIRBNB.” Up-and-coming Puerto Rican singer Paopao also features on their ethereal collaboration “Cositas.”

Paraíso is out now via Rimas Entertainment. Listen to it here.

