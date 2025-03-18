Bad Bunny may not be able to handle a spicy dish, but the “Baile Inolvidable” musician sure can deliver a hot flick.

Yesterday (March 17), Calvin Klein unveiled their latest underwear campaign starring Bad Bunny. The multiple Grammy Award-winning recording artist is no stranger to sharing thirst traps online. Still, his Calvin Klein unlocked an entirely new level of lust among his fan base.

In the comment section of the photo collage (viewable here), users penned their raunchiest responses.

“Something wet just rolled down my ankles,” wrote one user.

“RAW, next question,” penned another.

“Bend over. I’m f[or] r[eal],” chimed another.

Others were not pleased. Many cited FKA Twigs’ 2024 ad for the company reportedly being banned across the UK as a point of contention.

In a statement, Bad Bunny celebrated his sensual photo spread (photographed by Mario Sorrenti) saying: “This has been in the works for some time now; seeing it finally come to life has been gratifying. I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this brand’s iconic campaign, and getting to shoot it in Puerto Rico made it that much more special and genuine.”

With Bad Bunny on the dating scene, he just launch one hell of a billboard to find his next boo.