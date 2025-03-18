Last night’s (March 17) 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards broadcast was full of great performances. Billie Eilish took the stage, for example, and so too did Bad Bunny.

For his time on stage, Bad Bunny performed the Debí Tirar Más Fotos highlight “Eoo.” He utilized a simple-but-striking stage design featuring an elevated platform and a number of dancers. The dancers did more than just enhance the environment by moving around as Bad Bunny performed, though, as the rapper even crowdsurfed on them at one point.

Bad Bunny was nominated for Latin Pop/Urban Artist Of The Year (which Feid ended up winning) and for Latin Pop/Urban Song Of The Year with his Feid collaboration “Perro Negro” (which won).

This comes weeks after Bad Bunny took an L on Hot Ones, quitting the challenge before the end and after expressing concern by saying things like “I’m worried about my colon” and “I think I will be at the bathroom the whole trip from here to Puerto Rico.”

More recently, though, he did pick up a W with his revealing Calvin Klein ad, which sent the internet into a state of thirst.

Check out Bad Bunny’s performance above, and find the full list of 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners here.