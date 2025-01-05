Today (January 5), Bad Bunny’s sixth studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, hit streaming platforms. But before you dive into the 17-track body of work, just know some of the lyrics may be lost in translation—even if you are a Spanish speaker.

During an interview with The New York Times, Bad Bunny issued the forewarning. As the “Una Velita” musician discussed the heavy political messaging throughout on Debí Tirar Más Fotos which is likely to be misunderstood by non-Puerto Ricans, and he doesn’t care to clarify anything.

“There are a lot of political lines that you can’t tell are political,” he said. “The song ‘Bokete’ — it’s a song about a love story but the whole analogy of boquete is — in Puerto Rico there are a lot of holes in the street. It’s not a song about potholes, but… There are a lot of things like that.”

When asked about the confusion his lyrics may cause due to Puerto Rico’s unique dialect of Spanish, Bad Bunny acknowledged the interpretive difficulty. “People miss a lot,” he said. “Actually, there are even a lot of Latinos who speak Spanish who are missing a lot because I’m singing in Puerto Rican slang. After ‘Un Verano Sin Ti,’ it was the biggest spot of my career and I came with this totally different album — “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” — with a lot of bars and Puerto Rican analogies, and I’m 100 percent sure that people missed the best parts of that album. Definitely.”

But Bad Bunny laughed it off, singing: “I doooooon’ttttt caaaaaaaare.”

Debí Tirar Más Fotos is out now via Rimas Entertainment LLC. Find more information here.