Over the years, Hot Ones has amassed quite the roster of musical guests, and on the latest episode shared today (January 23), they hosted one of the biggest figures of the streaming era: Bad Bunny. Unfortunately for the Puerto Rican star, he had a tough time with the spicy wing challenge, to the point that he didn’t complete the gauntlet.

Throughout the interview, there were signs that Benito was struggling. He noted that he found the first wing to be pretty spicy. A few wings later, he expressed some concerns about the health impacts the wings might have on him, saying, “I’m worried about my colon.” He added shortly after, “I think I will be at the bathroom the whole trip from here to Puerto Rico.”

Ice cream provided some temporary relief, but after taking a bite of a wing with the infamous Da Bomb hot sauce on it, he spat it out and accepted host Sean Evans’ offer to continue the interview but ditch the wings.

By not finishing the challenge, Bad Bunny joins guests like DJ Khaled, Lil Yachty, Ice Spice, and Pusha T in the Hot Ones hall of shame (the “Wall-Most Made It,” as an on-screen graphic called it).

At the end of the episode, Bad Bunny was disappointed in himself for not completing the challenge, saying, “I don’t like to leave things unfinished. I’m gonna feel bad the whole month. F*ck! It was only two more.”

Check out the full episode above.