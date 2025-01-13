Following the release of his new album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny has announced a residency in his native Puerto Rico. No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí (which translates to “I Don’t Want to Leave Here”) will take place over the course of 21 shows at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico between July 11 and August 24. The first nine, from July 11 to July 27, will be for local residents only.

Tickets for the “residents only” shows go on sale starting on January 15 at 9 a.m. ET (in person in Puerto Rico only). Registration for rest of the shows are open now and close on January 14 at 10:59 p.m. ET. The pre-sale begins on January 17 at 9 a.m. ET. You can find more information here.

When Bad Bunny was asked by The New York Times what he was trying to achieve with Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which he’s called his “most Puerto Rican album,” he replied, “The title of the album means ‘I Should Have Taken More Photos.’ I remember back in time photos used to be something very special. Today you can take a picture of everything. Maybe sometimes I don’t want a picture with someone for many reasons: Maybe I’m not in my best mood. Sometimes I feel that maybe this person is not a real fan. And also because maybe I got used to it and it’s not a special moment for me.”

He continued, “But for them, maybe it is and the person wants to save that moment. So that’s the meaning of the title — you should appreciate more the moments and the people. It’s not an apology, it’s more a reminder to myself.”

Below, you can find the dates for Bad Bunny’s residency.