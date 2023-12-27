Bad Bunny recently held his fourth annual Bonita Tradición event through his Good Bunny Foundation, where he gave Christmas gifts to children in Puerto Rico on Saturday (December 23) — just in time for the holiday. Held in Puerto Rico’s Convention Center, a video posted by Akademiks shows Bad Bunny going around to meet kids on the other side of the barricade. Some were even wearing Santa hats, just to keep with the energy.

This year, Bad Bunny didn’t stop his holiday surprises there. He gave a surprise performance as well at the Luis Lloréns Torres housing complex, where he also shared some heartfelt words with the crowd.

“There are few who believe in neighborhood people, in village people,” Bad Bunny said, translated into English, according to a Twitter account. “But great people have come out of the neighborhood where I come from… The government and the people don’t believe in places like these.”

“Son pocos los que creen en la gente de barrio, en la gente de caserío. Pero del barrio de donde yo vengo han salido gente grande. El gobierno y la gente no cree en lugares como estos.” Bad Bunny ayer en Llorens. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t7UD9u9rO4 — Robinson Camacho Rodríguez (@RobiCamacho) December 24, 2023

Some fans posting videos from Bad Bunny’s show also reported that Arcángel was there to perform with him. The two have collaborated quite a few times over the years, including on tracks like “La Jumpa” and “Original.”

Momento cuando Bad Bunny y Arcangel llegaron hasta el "party" navideño del Residencial Luis Lloréns Torres 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷#MoluscoUrbanNews #ElMolu🎧 (🎥 los_benjamin_111 / IG ) pic.twitter.com/EhAwis2y8F — Molusco (@Moluskein) December 24, 2023

Check out clips from Bad Bunny’s gift-giving event and his surprise concert above.