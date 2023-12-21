YouTube released its list of the most-viewed artists for 2023, and Peso Pluma took this year’s top spot. The musician gained over 8.5 billion views on his music videos across the globe.

“I feel humble and grateful that my music has made it to the top spot on YouTube,” Peso Pluma told The Hollywood Reporter. “A huge thank you to my musicians and team, my fans, everyone at YouTube and all the people who have made this project possible.”

Two of his songs, “Ella Baila Sola” (feat. Eslabón Armado) and “La Bebe (Remix)” (feat. Yng Lvcas), placed in third and fourth on YouTube’s Top 10 Songs in the US for 2023 as well.

According to the publication, “Ella Baila Sola” got a significant boost through TikTok. It broke a ton of records, too. Peso Pluma’s hit became the first regional Mexican song to make it in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 4 on the chart. It also spent 19 weeks on the Hot Latin Songs Chart and is certified 21x Platinum — amounting to 1.26 million in units.

As for the other artists rounding out YouTube’s most-viewed list this year, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Drake, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift were the rest of the Top 5.