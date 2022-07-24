There’s little that Bad Bunny has accomplished in 2022. He body-slammed Brock Lesnar at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. He landed the role of a wrestling superhero in El Muerto, a new Spider-Man spinoff movie. He turn up in the New York City streets and somewhat had a wedding of his own. He even broke a Spotify record along the way. Altogether, it has made for a pretty impressive year that also featured the release of his fourth album Un Verano Sin Ti, which has absolutely dominated the album charts. For a fourth consecutive and sixth overall week, Un Verano Sin Ti is No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

For the July 30, 2022-dated Billboard 200, Un Verano Sin Ti reclaims its No. 1 crown thanks to 103,000 copies sold in the past week. That number is heavily comprised of streams thanks to 143.15 million on-demand official streams of the album’s tracks. With another week of 100,000 or more album sales (11 in total), Bad Bunny becomes the first to reach that number for this feat since Adele made it to 14 weeks six years ago with 25. Un Verano Sin Ti is also the first album to spend its first 11 weeks within the top two positions of the Billboard 200 since Drake’s Views did so for 17 weeks between May 21 — September 10, 2016.

Additionally, Bad Bunny’s fourth album could surpass the Encanto soundtrack for most weeks at No. 1 in 2022. The Encanto soundtrack spent nine weeks in total atop the Billboard 200 while Un Verano Sin Ti has registered six weeks in total.