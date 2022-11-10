With more and more hip-hop artists embracing dance music styles — see: Megan Thee Stallion’s “Her,” Doechii’s “Persuasive,” and Leikeli47’s spring 2022 album Shape Up — it was only a matter of time until one tapped some of the harder-edged subgenres and paired them with grittier interpretations. Enter Newark, New Jersey’s Bandmanrill.

Combining his home state’s native club sound with the bubbling drill approach from neighboring New York, Bandmanrill has come up with a fascinating gumbo approach that’s made him a fan favorite among young listeners on social media. The single “Influence,” from his newly-released album, Club Godfather, is a prime example of his style, mashing up New Jersey Club influences (hence the title) with the grimy menace of some of Jersey’s more traditional rap stars like Joe Budden and Redman. It’s also reminiscent of Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock,” which also takes the Jersey sound for a spin.

Dropping by Uproxx Studios, Bandmanrill delivers an appealing performance of “Influence” that demonstrates exactly why he’s been catching on with fans.

Watch Bandmanrill’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Influence” above.

Bandmanrill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.