Megan Thee Stallion Is A Work Of Art In The Self-Celebrating ‘Her’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s new album Traumazine is out now and with it, her latest single offering from it, “Her.” An uptempo track that borrows heavily from the Miami bass scene and fits right in with the current dance wave sweeping hip-hop, “Her” is also in line with Meg’s usual boastful perspective, as she upholds her own greatness while telling ” hater kiss both cheeks, ciao, bella.” In the new video for the single, Meg struts confidently in designer, turning herself into a work of art.

“Her” was one of two songs Megan performed in Central Park for Friday’s episode of Good Morning America. She also performed Traumazine lead single “Pressurelicious” sans the Future feature. Other songs she’s previously released from the album include the defiant “Plan B” and the bouncy “Sweetest Pie”; both are included on the final release. In addition to featuring on GMA for the album’s surprise rollout, she appeared on The Tonight Show to co-host alongside Jimmy Fallon, revealing that she cut the album’s 18 songs down from 50 and teasing Stranger Things actor Natalia Dyer over her character Nancy Wheeler’s fickle nature.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s “Her” video above.

Traumazine is out now via 1501 Certified/300 Entertainment. Get it here.

