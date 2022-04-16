Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie got his moment in 2021 thanks to the release of his Big Bank project. It marked his second full-length effort, following 2020’s From Trap To Rap, since he signed to Quality Control at the end of 2019. Big Bank, which also marked his first project under Motown Records, gave Bankroll Freddie a good look thanks to contributions from EST Gee, Megan Thee Stallion, Pnb Rock, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and more. Unfortunately for Freddie, his progress upward is now on hold after he was reportedly arrested in his home state on Thursday night.

According to TMZ, Freddie was pulled over for speeding earlier this week, but the traffic stop ended with his arrest and a number of charges. Arkansas State Police pulled the rapper over on interstate 55, and during the stop, cops allegedly found guns and narcotics in a pickup truck. As a result, Freddie was charged with resisting arrest, drug and firearm possession, and speeding. TMZ reports that Freddie is being held on $2,870 bond, and for reasons unbeknownst to the publication, he’s also in FBI custody.

Freddie’s arrest comes after he released his song and music video for “Pickin’ Sides” with Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo.

