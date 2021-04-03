Nearly two years after signing a deal with Quality Control Music, Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie announced a deal with Motown Records to start off the year. The news was shared with a lavish video for his “Add It Up” track.

Fast forward two months and the rapper returns with a full body of work, one that’s accompanied with another video, this time for “Pop It.” The Megan Thee Stallion-featured visual sees the two rappers surround by luxury cars, a large sum of money, and women who, along with Megan, twerk and dance for the majority of the visual.

Bankroll Freddie’s major-label debut, Big Bank, also comes with guest appearances from EST Gee, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, PnB Rock, Young Dolph, Young Scooter, and Big30. The album was released a little over a year after he dropped From Trap To Rap, his first project on Quality Control. As for Megan, the track is her first release since picking up three wins at last month’s Grammy Awards in categories that included Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance. She will also headline this fall’s Bonnarro Festival with Tame Impala, Lizzo, and more.

Watch the “Pop It” video above.

Big Bank is out now via Quality Control Music. Get it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.