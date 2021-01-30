Bankroll Freddie has been one of the more prominent rap artists to come out of Arkansas and his recent success earned him a new record deal with Motown Records. The new signing comes after Freddie joined the Quality Control roster nearly two years ago, and to celebrate the second deal, the Arkansas rapper unleashed a video for “Add It Up.”

The visual is a lavish celebration of his success and finds Freddie surrounded by luxurious items that include cars, watches and chains. As he drives through his hometown of Helena, Arkansas, he makes sure to keep up the flexing by tallying the price of his flashy items.

The new video is Bankroll Freddie’s first release of the year and with his new signing to Motown, it puts the Arkansas native in a fairly good position to have a breakout year in 2021. His success can be traced back to 2019 when he earned his first taste of mainstream success thanks to his “Drip Like This” single. The track was subsequently remixed by Young Dolph and Lil Baby, with the latter standing as Freddie’s labelmates on Quality Control. Elsewhere, the rapper has also collaborated with the likes of YFN Lucci, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Yatchy in his blossoming career.

You can watch the “Add It Up” video above.