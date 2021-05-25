Bankroll Freddie Seemingly Confirms Reports He Was Shot

Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie has been on the come-up in recent months, signing with Quality Control Music, releasing celebrated videos for “Add It Up” and “Pop It” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and receiving a profile in XXL‘s “The Break” column. However, the trap rapper has perhaps kept it too real as he rises to fame (see his “Last Real Trap Rapper” video above), as reports and rumors recently surfaced that he’d been shot. While the sources themselves were somewhat dubious — among them VladTV and SayCheeseTV — Freddie himself seemed to confirm the reports on social media.

Reposting a well-wisher’s screenshot of one outlet’s headline, Freddie’s post seemed to verify the original post’s content. Meanwhile, a separate video on the story was captioned “I’m good” as Freddie leaned back to show a wound on his chin, although it’s unclear whether this is the reported gunshot wound.

While getting shot sucks, it’s a doubly inopportune moment for him, as he’s just about a month past the release of his debut project for Quality Control, Big Bank. Released in early April, the mixtape is a star-studded affair that includes appearances from major stars like 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and Young Dolph, as well as fellow rising artists Big30 and EST Gee. As far as breakout projects go, Big Bank is as close to a star-making vehicle as it gets, so hopefully, Freddie can recover soon and get back to promoting his music on Instagram rather than showing off scars.

You can see Freddie’s response and his video for “Last Real Trap Rapper” above.