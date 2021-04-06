The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Freddie Gibbs, Lil Tjay, and more. Gibbs, who who was recently beaten out by Nas for a Best Rap Album Grammy, turned the loss into motivation, dropping the video for “Big Boss Rabbit.” Tjay released his hotly anticipated third album, Destined 2 Win, which featured the bouncy “Move” featuring Saweetie and Tyga.
Meanwhile, Young Dolph & Key Glock released an unusual video for “Dum & The Dummest,” Brockhampton shared the tracklist for their upcoming album Roadrunner, Deante’ Hitchcock continued his #NewAtlantaTuesday freestyle campaign with his muscular take on Spillage Village’s “Baptize,” Westside Gunn hyped his latest Hitler Wears Hermes mixtape with two new singles, and MC Jin returned with a questionable new video supporting MYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang.
Friday saw the releases of Roddy Ricch’s “4 Da Gang” featuring 42 Dugg, Lil Wayne’s “Ball Game,” and Playboi Carti’s monochromatic video for “Sky,” along with the releases listed below.
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending April 2, 2021.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
AG Club — F*ck Your Expectations, Pt. 1
The Bay Area collective’s second release continues in the same vein of boundary-pushing, high-energy rebellion as Odd Future and Brockhampton.
Bankroll Freddie — Big Bank
Hefty trap beats back the Arkansas spitter’s bid for mainstream recognition as the latest Quality Control signee to receive a big push. Thanks to that big-name cosign, he draws even more from 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion, and Young Dolph, among others.
Jasiah — War [EP]
Jasiah’s rough-edged punk rap is more refined here, while the Dayton, Ohio-bred rule breaker receives some belligerent support from fellow screamers Nascar Aloe, Pouya, and Rico Nasty.
Lil Tjay — Destined 2 Win
Following up his debut album True 2 Myself, the melodic New York rapper employs a massive tracklist and a who’s-who of guests from Polo G and Fivio Foreign to Offset and Moneybagg Yo.
Mello Music Group — Bushido
The underground rap standard-bearing label compiles 20 tracks from signees and longtime collaborators to compare rap skills to the samurai code of honor.
Rockie Fresh — Slid Thru Part 2
Ever since going independent, the Windy City rapper once signed to Rick Ross has become more productive than ever, churning out the sequel to his 2020 mixtape and bringing fellow Chicagoans Vic Mensa and Tobi Lou along for the ride.
Singles/Videos
FNF Chop — “Walk Down”
Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, the 22-year-old newcomer doesn’t appear in the video for his TikTok-favorite viral hit, as he’s currently incarcerated for parole violations. The hostile beat and arrogant lyrics do all the work of selling the track.
Fredo Bang — “Click Up”
Fredo Bang has yet to miss, coming through this time with an upbeat track highlighted by glittering piano and exuberant organ.
Kenny Mason – “Rih”
An Atlanta rapper who debuted in 2020 with the impressive Angelic Hoodrat, Mason is preparing to follow up with a deluxe edition offering more of his athletic flow and dizzying production.
Lakeyah — “Easy”
Another recent Quality Control acquisition, the Milwaukee-born Atlanta transplant is a week away from releasing her second project on the label and makes it look easy on her most recent single promoting the project.
Mozzy — “Blackout”
Mozzy fans know what to expect; a soulful beat, vulnerable, slickly-written lyrics, and the polished authenticity of a self-made veteran.
Young M.A — “Successful”
Following up her “BeatBox” freestyle, M.A takes on a skittering drill beat to declare herself the Queen of New York.
Yung Bleu — “Lemon Pepper (Freestyle)”
After receiving the blessing of a Drake co-sign, Bleu takes things a step further, utilizing Drake’s recently released loosie to explain his worldview.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.