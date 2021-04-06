The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Freddie Gibbs, Lil Tjay, and more. Gibbs, who who was recently beaten out by Nas for a Best Rap Album Grammy, turned the loss into motivation, dropping the video for “Big Boss Rabbit.” Tjay released his hotly anticipated third album, Destined 2 Win, which featured the bouncy “Move” featuring Saweetie and Tyga.

Meanwhile, Young Dolph & Key Glock released an unusual video for “Dum & The Dummest,” Brockhampton shared the tracklist for their upcoming album Roadrunner, Deante’ Hitchcock continued his #NewAtlantaTuesday freestyle campaign with his muscular take on Spillage Village’s “Baptize,” Westside Gunn hyped his latest Hitler Wears Hermes mixtape with two new singles, and MC Jin returned with a questionable new video supporting MYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang.

Friday saw the releases of Roddy Ricch’s “4 Da Gang” featuring 42 Dugg, Lil Wayne’s “Ball Game,” and Playboi Carti’s monochromatic video for “Sky,” along with the releases listed below.

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending April 2, 2021.