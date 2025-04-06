J. Cole’s beloved Dreamville Festival is (sort of) coming to an end. Yesterday (April 5), the fifth and final installment (as festivalgoers know it) of the event took over Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park.

As expected most attendees’ attention was focused on the evening’s headliners including Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and PartyNextDoor. However, Dreamville Records signee Bas found a way to snatch back their gaze. During the “Ho Chi Minh” rapper’s Dreamville Festival 2025 set he announced his forthcoming album, Melanchronica.

Before taking to the stage, three sign carrying team members relayed the news to the crowd.

“A new album from Bas and The Hics,” read the first sign confirming it is a reunion of longtime collaborators.

“6. 17. 25,” read the second poster.

“Would you like a preview,” asked the final sign.

As the audience’s hype began to build, Bas appeared as an unreleased tune from the upcoming body of work played. Bas rapped the song’s retrospective verses to give supporters a lyrical preview of what’s to come. Continue below to view the tracklist and cover art shared to Apple Music.