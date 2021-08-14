Since its emergence last spring, Verzuz has done an excellent job of spotlighting artists from an array of genres and generations. For the most part, the battles that the platform hosted involved solo artists but viewers have watched matchups between groups with the most recent being The Lox against Dipset. Additional examples include SWV vs. Xscape and The Isley Brothers vs. Earth, Wind & Fire.

While fans of Verzuz wait for the platform to announce its next participants, a potential pairing has been thrown into the mix for a future battle, that being Dreamville vs. TDE.

The former features names like J. Cole, Bas, Earthgang, Ari Lennox, JID, Cozz, and more while TDE houses Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and others. With that being said, the group of artists are responsible for multiple impressive albums over the last decade and in Bas’ eyes, a Verzuz between the two would be great.

The rapper was asked about a potential Dreamville-involved Verzuz during an interview with DJ Charisma on Power 106. “It’s gotta be TDE, right?” Bas replied. “That’s family, but it be good competition, for sure.” While Bas is all for the battle, he made sure to clarify that nothing is set in stone for it yet. “We gotta solidify everything,” he added.

You can listen to Bas’ interview with DJ Charisma on Power 106 above.

Isaiah Rashad is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.