Bas Chases The High In His Reflective ‘Ho Chi Minh’ Video

Bas really leans into the theme behind his new album’s title in the video for his latest single, “Ho Chi Minh.” Since the upcoming album is called We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F*cked Up, that’s just what he does in the video, taking a break from partying to go outside and reflect on his self-destructive behaviors.

The introspective lyrics do the same, pondering a growing reliance on external substances to keep the party going. “Picture me rollin’, cue the Serotonin / I been runnin’, low but it keep me in the moment,” he raps, but chasing the high has been taking its toll. The song straight-up opens with a would-be paramour questioning, “‘Aren’t you exhausted?'” His reply? “‘That’s what they make drugs, for isn’t it?'” Yeah, dude’s not okay. On Instagram, Bas revealed that the song was “inspired by hard nights and Ken Burn’s The Vietnam War documentary” — hence the title.

Bas kicked off the rollout for We Only Talk About Real Sh*t in January with “Diamonds,” then picked it up again in July with “Passport Bros” featuring fellow Dreamville rapper J. Cole. The album is presumably due sometime soon via Dreamville Records and Interscope. Watch the video for “Ho Chi Minh” above.